Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Cops nab driver who stole 17 lakh cash from employer

Cops nab driver who stole 17 lakh cash from employer

mumbai news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 11:14 PM IST
Mumbai: The police on Sunday apprehended a 24-year-old driver in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing ₹17 lakh from his employer last week
Representative image
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The police on Sunday apprehended a 24-year-old driver in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing 17 lakh from his employer last week. According to the police, complainant Prakash Raut (51) had withdrawn 15 lakh cash to pay salaries to his employees and had kept an additional 2 lakh in his car which was robbed by his driver Tulsidas Yogendra Patel.

Police officers said that on August 2, Raut, who owns Namo Enterprises company at Speez in Sakinaka went for a meeting at JB Nagar and received 15 lakh cash which he kept in the back seat of his car. After the meeting, his driver was sent to pick up his wife.

At 5 pm, Raut reached home and realised that he left the cash that he had withdrawn in the car. Raut asked Patel to bring the cash to his house. However, Patel did not turn up and his calls went unanswered.

Raut went to the parking area of his building and checked his car but did not find the cash. Raut then realised that Patel had taken off with the cash and approached Sakinaka police to register a complaint.

RELATED STORIES

Patel’s phone was tracked in Gujarat but by the time police reached there he had fled and even changed his SIM card. The police officers then followed his mobile phone location and traced Patel to Uttar Pradesh. “Our team has apprehended Patel in UP and are getting him back to Mumbai,” said a police officer from Sakinaka police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP