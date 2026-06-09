MUMBAI: Two police officers rescued a 19-year-old man who had climbed onto the railing of a foot-over-bridge near Vasai railway station and threatened to jump on Sunday evening. Police said he was distressed over his girlfriend’s parents opposing their relationship.

Cops save youth from jumping off skywalk

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The incident occurred around 8pm when the youth allegedly ran to the skywalk and climbed onto the railing. His friends tried to persuade him to come down, but he refused.

As the situation escalated, the friends alerted the Manikpur police station. A police team rushed to the spot, with constable Rajendra Shelar and assistant police inspector Harish Patil climbing the skywalk to speak with the youth.

The officers engaged him in conversation and kept him occupied while attempting to calm him down. Meanwhile, one of the policemen quietly moved closer from behind and, at an opportune moment, grabbed him and pulled him to safety.

The youth was taken to the police station, where his parents were called. After counselling, he was handed over to his family.