Cops to crack down on use of loudspeakers on mosques: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is enforcing restrictions on the use of loudspeakers on mosques, even as the Muslim community observes the holy month of Ramadan. Mumbai, India – 11, Mar 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrived at Vidhan Bhavan during the Maharashtra Budget Assembly session, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Fadnavis said on Tuesday that the trusts of mosques would be given permission to use loudspeakers for a specified period only. The permission would be renewed only if the decibel level of the azaan or call to prayer delivered over loudspeakers was within the prescribed limits. Those found violating the rules would face action, and repetition of the offence would mean permission to use the loudspeakers would be revoked and the loudspeakers seized.

The chief minister was responding to a demand from BJP legislators Devyani Pharande and Atul Bhatkhalkar in the state assembly, to disallow the use of loudspeakers on mosques on grounds that they contribute to noise pollution.

Pointing to a Supreme Court order, which has banned the use of loudspeakers from 10pm to 6am, and permits a maximum 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night, Fadnavis said the rules were not being observed. “We are now issuing fresh directives, directing the police to issue permission to use loudspeakers for a specified period only. This can be extended if the decibel rules are not violated,” Fadnavis told the state assembly on Tuesday.

“Those violating the rules can face action by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) in the first phase. In the case of repeated offenders, their permission to use loudspeakers will not be renewed by the police,” he stated, adding, “The police will also impose a fine following an order delivered by the Bombay High Court in January 2025.”

ALSO READ | Sambhal mosque imam fined ₹2 lakh for alleged loudspeaker noise violation, granted bail

The high court in its order on January 23 outlined three steps to follow while acting on a complaint against loudspeakers on religious structures. First, caution the alleged offender. Second, if a complaint is received against the same offender, a fine under Section 136 of the Maharashtra Police Act should be imposed on the religious structure, which may be recovered from the trustees or manager.

Third, if any further complaint is received pertaining to the same religious structure, the police shall adopt steps as contemplated under Section 70 of the Maharashtra Police Act and seize the loudspeakers or amplifiers from the religious structure. They may also proceed to cancel the licence permitting the structure to use loudspeakers or amplifiers.

Fadnavis also said, henceforth, local police inspectors would be responsible for enforcing the rules. “They will visit mosques and check if the decibel rules are being followed. If not, then they are expected to take action. If no action is taken, the police inspectors will be held responsible,” he emphasised.

Fadnavis also wants more power for the police. He said the Environment Protection Act, 1986, vests all power with the MPCB to act against cases of noise pollution. “The police are toothless to deal with such cases. We will request the central government to amend the act to provide powers to the police,” said the chief minister.