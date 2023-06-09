Cordelia cruise drug bust: Nupur Satija moves court, seeks copy of I-note

A resident of Gurgaon, who was booked in connection with the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug bust case, on Thursday filed an application in the special CBI court seeking a copy of the NCB’s I-note which originally had 27 names as suspects, but only 10 of them were made accused.

Nupur Satija, 29, has moved the plea after the CBI registered a case against NCB’s former Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede and others for discrepancies in the probe. The CBI’s case is based on a report by the NCB’s special enquiry team (SET).

Khan alleged that the I-note was important to check if the NCB probe complied with the mandatory provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

“The SET has collected evidence which indicates that the initial I-note contained 27 names. Thereafter, names of certain accused were dropped, and names of other accused were added to the note. A modified I-note was prepared containing only 10 names,” the plea, filed through advocate Ayaz Khan, said.

The plea further said, “The note said to be containing 27 names of accused/suspects is necessary for the petitioner to take appropriate defence. The prosecution should not suppress such documents which are beneficial to the accused.”