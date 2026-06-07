MUMBAI: With allegations of horse-trading clouding the state legislative council elections, NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Saturday called for changes to the electoral process to curb corruption, while chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said he would support any reform measure. This has sparked a wider debate on transparency in legislative council polls.

Council polls spark debate on transparency

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Addressing the media on Saturday, Sule said secret-ballot voting in elections like these creates scope for unethical practices. “I am going to introduce a bill in parliament seeking changes to the provisions governing these elections. I will propose either discontinuing such elections or replacing the secret-ballot system with an open-ballot process. Horse-trading and other unethical activities should come to an end. Members should vote openly in accordance with their party’s whip and complete the voting process transparently,” she said.

Sule said she would also approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) and, if necessary, seek judicial intervention to push for reforms. She said she is also prepared to furnish evidence of horse-trading to the chief minister.

On Thursday, six candidates from the ruling Mahayuti coalition were elected unopposed for the June 18 legislative council elections to fill 17 seats. These victories were facilitated by the withdrawal from the contest by several candidates of the three main opposition parties on Thursday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

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{{^usCountry}} Parties from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) – claim the withdrawals were prompted by monetary inducements and assurances of future political gains, violating the sanctity of the electoral process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Parties from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) – claim the withdrawals were prompted by monetary inducements and assurances of future political gains, violating the sanctity of the electoral process. {{/usCountry}}

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Legislative council elections are conducted through a secret ballot, a process now under scrutiny as it could create opportunities for manoeuvring and horse-trading.

Responding to Sule’s remarks, Fadnavis said he agreed that reforms were needed in the electoral system. “I share the view that the existing system requires changes to enhance transparency and accountability in the electoral process,” he said.

Significantly, in the June 18 elections, the electoral college comprises elected representatives in local bodies, where a large number of them, especially in rural bodies, are not elected on party symbols. Members of the legislative council are also elected by members of the state legislative assembly as well as constituencies in which voters are registered teachers and graduates.

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While appearing to back Sule on the need for reforms in council polls, Fadnavis tossed a jibe at Sule, saying, “People’s hearts can be won through trust, affection and public service, not through money. If that principle is understood, there would be no need for such allegations in the first place.”

Political commentators say reforms would benefit the election process. “I believe the growing trend of unopposed elections is unhealthy for democracy. An election, by definition, should involve a contest, with at least two candidates in the fray. When a candidate is elected unopposed, it is as good as a nomination,” said Mrudul Nile, associate professor, department of civics and politics, University of Mumbai.

He said unopposed polls are contrary to the spirit of elections. “Democracy thrives on debate, competition of ideas, and the representation of diverse viewpoints, ideologies and sections of society. If elections cease to provide that platform, they risk undermining the democratic ethos,” he said.