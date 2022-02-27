Couple on honeymoon booked for creating ruckus near Mumbai airport

Mumbai: A newly married couple has been arrested by the airport police for allegedly creating ruckus outside a five-star hotel near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal 1 on Friday night. The couple was booked for affray under section 160 of the Indian Penal Code and released on bail the next day.

The couple, who was on their honeymoon and were staying at the hotel, started screaming and fighting amongst themselves outside the hotel.

An ‘airport assault force’ constable posted outside the airport intervened and asked them to stop, after which they yelled at him.

Gaurav Purav (36) from Dahisar and Minal (30) from Nagpur had married on February 22 and were staying at the hotel for their honeymoon.

According to the complainant constable Dilip Pawar, on Friday night when he was posted outside the airport, he heard loud noises. He went to check and found a couple in an inebriated state screaming and fighting with each other because the woman wanted to go to a nightclub and her husband refused.

When Pawar asked them to stop shouting saying it was a sensitive area and they were disturbing the peace, the couple screamed that they were zombies.

When Pawar tried to hold the man to stop him from fighting, Minal engaged in a scuffle with him. When the situation went out of hand, Pawar took the couple to the police station five minutes away from the spot and charged them with affray.

The couple was arrested and their parents were informed. “We arrested the couple as they were drunk and were causing a ruckus,” said a police officer from the Airport police station.