MUMBAI: A Mumbai railway court on Monday has handed interim custody of birds rescued after being transported in overcrowded cages on the Geetanjali Express to Kalote Animal Trust in Raigad. The order covers the surviving birds from a batch of 337 seized by the Government Railway Police (GRP) from a Kurla pet shop after around 2,100 birds were found crammed into seven cages on the train on September 10.

Court hands custody of birds rescued from cramped cages to Raigad animal trust

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The 35th Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) passed the order on an application filed by PETA India seeking custody of the birds for the animal sanctuary.

Officials found around 2,100 budgerigars, finches and cockatiels packed into seven cages in the parcel compartment. The birds had travelled for more than 32 hours from Howrah, West Bengal and allegedly lacked adequate ventilation, care and supervision.

The GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF) intercepted the consignment after the Geetanjali Express arrived at CSMT, following information and a complaint from PETA India.

The birds were initially released to the consignees, who reportedly run a pet shop in Kurla. Following the complaint, the CSMT GRP registered an FIR under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

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{{^usCountry}} Police later raided the shop and seized 337 birds. A government veterinarian examined them, but 55 subsequently died while in hospice care. Post-mortems were conducted on the birds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police later raided the shop and seized 337 birds. A government veterinarian examined them, but 55 subsequently died while in hospice care. Post-mortems were conducted on the birds. {{/usCountry}}

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PETA India then sought interim custody of the surviving birds for Kalote Animal Trust, which runs an animal sanctuary in Raigad.

The magistrate, applying the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules, 2017, rejected pet-shop owner Wakil Ahmed’s application seeking the birds’ return.

The court directed the investigating officer to hand over the birds to the trust, which will be responsible for their care and maintenance during the trial. The trust has been directed not to sell the birds and to produce them before the court whenever required.

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Ahmed has been directed to bear the travelling and maintenance expenses of the birds.

“Birds are highly intelligent, social animals who belong in the open skies, not confined to cramped cages and transported like cargo, to be sold as decoration,” said PETA India associate manager of cruelty response Saloni Sakaria.