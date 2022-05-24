Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

Court refuses bail to Sachin Vaze, calls him highly influential

Vaze was arrested last year in connection with the planting of an explosives-laden car outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and the subsequent death of businessman Mansukh Hiran
Sachin Vaze. (PTI)
Published on May 24, 2022 10:58 AM IST
ByCharul Shah

MUMBAI: A special court last week rejected dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze’s bail in the money laundering case against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. It called Waze highly influential and said the possibility of tampering with evidence cannot be ruled out.

Special judge Rahul Rokade cited former Mumbai Police commissioner Parambir Singh’s statement that Vaze was reinstated due to political pressure and added prima facie, the background of the applicant indicates he is an influential person.

He referred to Vaze’s statement to the Enforcement Directorate probing the money laundering allegations, saying Deshmukh allegedly gave him a list of 1,750 bars and restaurants and asked him to collect 3,00,000 from each for allowing them to operate beyond restricted time and occupancy in the pandemic situation.

Vaze was arrested last year in connection with the planting of an explosives-laden car outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and the subsequent death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Charul Shah

Charul Shah is senior reporter covering the legal beat for Hindustan Times.

