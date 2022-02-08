Court refuses Hindustani Bhau’s bail plea

Mumbai A Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Bandra on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Vikas Fhatak, who is also known as “Hindustani Bhau” on social media.

The Khar resident has been arrested by Dharavi police for allegedly provoking students and parents against offline SSC and HSC examinations.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Singh Rajput rejected Fhatak’s bail plea. He had filed the bail application through advocate Mahesh Mule, claiming that he had co-operated with the police and later even appealed to the students to not crowd.

Fhatak, famous for his use of abusive language on social media, has around 3.3 million followers. He has been posting on social media, claiming to be fighting for the rights of students. In his videos, he said that if the offline exams were not cancelled, he would protest outside education minister Varsha Gaikwad’s house along with ‘his students’ and that he was strong enough to face the consequences, including going to jail.

After the video took over the internet, ‘students’ staged a protest outside Gaikwad’s residence in Dharavi. They demanded online exams due to the pandemic.

The police had booked the Bigg Boss fame influencer along with Iqrar Khan Bakhar Khan on February 2. They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 332 (causing hurt to public servant), 427 (mischief causing damage), 109 (abetment) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), 143, 145, 146, 149 for unlawful assembly and rioting and 188, 269, 270 for violating Covid-19 guidelines. The police have also booked them under section 3 (mischief causing damage) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.