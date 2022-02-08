Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Court refuses Hindustani Bhau’s bail plea
mumbai news

Court refuses Hindustani Bhau’s bail plea

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Bandra on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Vikas Fhatak, who is also known as “Hindustani Bhau” on social media
Hindustani Bhau had filed the bail application through advocate Mahesh Mule, claiming that he had co-operated with the police and later even appealed to the students to not crowd (Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 07:51 PM IST
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai A Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Bandra on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Vikas Fhatak, who is also known as “Hindustani Bhau” on social media.

The Khar resident has been arrested by Dharavi police for allegedly provoking students and parents against offline SSC and HSC examinations.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Singh Rajput rejected Fhatak’s bail plea. He had filed the bail application through advocate Mahesh Mule, claiming that he had co-operated with the police and later even appealed to the students to not crowd.

Fhatak, famous for his use of abusive language on social media, has around 3.3 million followers. He has been posting on social media, claiming to be fighting for the rights of students. In his videos, he said that if the offline exams were not cancelled, he would protest outside education minister Varsha Gaikwad’s house along with ‘his students’ and that he was strong enough to face the consequences, including going to jail.

After the video took over the internet, ‘students’ staged a protest outside Gaikwad’s residence in Dharavi. They demanded online exams due to the pandemic.

RELATED STORIES

The police had booked the Bigg Boss fame influencer along with Iqrar Khan Bakhar Khan on February 2. They were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 332 (causing hurt to public servant), 427 (mischief causing damage), 109 (abetment) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), 143, 145, 146, 149 for unlawful assembly and rioting and 188, 269, 270 for violating Covid-19 guidelines. The police have also booked them under section 3 (mischief causing damage) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP