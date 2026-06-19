MUMBAI: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday rejected an application by alleged counterfeit currency racket accused Javed Gulam Nabi Shaikh seeking the benefit of plea bargaining, holding that the provision is unavailable in cases carrying a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Court rejects plea bargain in fake currency case

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Special Judge Chakor S. Baviskar rejected Shaikh’s plea despite his offer to plead guilty. Shaikh, who spent over four years in custody as an undertrial before securing bail, had sought plea bargaining on the ground of prolonged incarceration. The NIA opposed the application and sought the maximum punishment.

The court held that one of the offences against Shaikh is punishable with life imprisonment and is therefore barred from plea bargaining under Section 265A of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The case arises from an NIA probe into an alleged Pakistan-linked fake Indian currency notes (FICN) racket. According to the agency’s 2020 chargesheet, Shaikh conspired with operatives in Pakistan and Dubai to smuggle high-quality counterfeit ₹2,000 notes into India. Fake currency with a face value of ₹23.86 lakh was allegedly seized from him in Mumbai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The NIA alleged the notes were printed in Pakistan, routed through Dubai and brought into India to undermine the country’s monetary and economic security. The agency took over the probe from Sahar police after directions from the Union home ministry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NIA alleged the notes were printed in Pakistan, routed through Dubai and brought into India to undermine the country’s monetary and economic security. The agency took over the probe from Sahar police after directions from the Union home ministry. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The prosecution has invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and offences related to trafficking and use of counterfeit currency.

In July 2024, the Supreme Court granted Shaikh bail, noting he had spent more than four years in custody and that charges had not been framed. The trial, however, remains pending before the special NIA court.