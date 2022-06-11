Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Covid cases cross 200 in Navi Mumbai after four months
mumbai news

Covid cases cross 200 in Navi Mumbai after four months

With Covid cases crossing the 200 mark after four months in Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has restarted its war room currently with four employees; the war room is focussed on keeping a tab of the Covid positive patients and their recovery
A person being tested for Covid in Navi Mumbai. With Covid cases above 200, the NMMC has restarted its war room. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 07:06 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

With Covid cases crossing the 200 mark after four months in Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has restarted its war room currently with four employees. The war room is focussed on keeping a tab of the Covid positive patients and their recovery.

Abhijit Bangar, the NMMC commissioner, said, “As of now, the incoming calls are very less. More outgoing calls are made from the war room. We decided to restart it assuming that the residents might want to connect with the corporation. In case we feel the need, we would increase the staff. No calls are made for admission or for bed availability as the number of admissions are still very less.

“The cases are increasing, but whether it can be called a fourth wave can only be confirmed after a trend is established. The tests are being increased to 5,000 daily in order to understand the trend.”

On Thursday, after four months, NMMC reported 222 daily Covid positive cases. On February 2 this year, NMMC reported 265 positive cases after which the cases kept going down.

RELATED STORIES

From 4,840 days of doubling rate, it has come down to 1,230 days. The active cases have increased from 153 to 600 in a week but the positivity rate is 0.39%, which was 0.10% last week.

The corporation has also urged the residents to start wearing masks again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP