Covid norms relaxed, most Mumbaiites head to Maldives: CSMIA data

Travellers across India seem to have showcased their preference for Maldives as a prominent international destination for leisure travel throughout the pandemic. With the reopening of the Maldivian borders in July post closure, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has recorded a significant uptick in passenger traffic throughout this period.

According to data by CSMIA, this route has emerged as one of the top international destinations for Indians. The Mumbai-Male route witnessed a rise in passenger traffic to 31,051 via CSMIA in the past 60 days, since the reopening of the route.

Since the commencement of flight operations last October, the route has witnessed a total of 111,283 passengers till date, travelling via CSMIA. With 46,008 of arrival and 65,275 of departure passengers, the figures, according to the city airport officials, point towards continued interest of the Indian travellers for Maldives as the preferred international destination.

“With minimal travel restrictions in Maldives for tourists and travellers, the flight operations have observed a remarkable boost in the past two months since July 15. With a total of 31,051 passengers travelling to and from Male from July till date, August alone witnessed passenger traffic of around 24,780, the highest since the beginning of the commencement of the air bubble agreement with Maldives in October 2020,” a CSMIA spokesperson said.

On this route, the airport said, that it operated four domestic carriers: Air India, IndiGo, GoFirst and SpiceJet that offered direct flights to and from Male.

“IndiGo catered to the highest passenger traffic from the airport, handling a total of 12,995 passengers, with 9,213 handled by SpiceJet as a close second,” the spokesperson added.

With countries across the globe easing down travel restrictions, August had witnessed an overall surge in the number of passengers travelling through CSMIA. Over 1.5 million passengers have flown in and out of CSMIA in the month of August, in comparison to 400,000 passengers who travelled in August 2020. Additionally, the airport flew to 184,787 international locations and 785,479 passengers arrived at CSMIA in August.

