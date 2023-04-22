Maharashtra sees drop in Covid cases with 850 new infections, four deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Saturday reported a further decline in fresh Covid cases with 850 new infections and four deaths in the past 24 hours. Data released by the state health department stated that the active caseload now stands at 6,167 and the fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%, the same as yesterday.

Maharashtra logged 850 new Covid cases on Saturday. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the bulletin, 648 patients were discharged and the recovery rate was 98.10%. Omicron XBB.1.16 is still the dominant Covid variant as the majority of the cases were found to be infected with it. Mumbai tops the list of districts with the highest active cases, with 1377 infections, followed by Thane and Palghar.

The state recorded a total of 993 new cases of Covid-19 infections on Friday with five deaths reported. Mumbai saw two patients succumb to Coronavirus infection. One of the dead was a 56-year-old woman suffering from cancer and the other, a 44-year-old woman, who also had tuberculosis.

Meanwhile, the country on Saturday recorded 12,193 fresh Covid-19 cases, with the number of active cases of the infection going up to 67,556, according to the data by the Union health ministry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON