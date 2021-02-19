Covid-19 surge in Maha: NCP ministers postpone 'janta darbars'

Redressal meets for citizens, popularly known as 'janta darbars', of NCP ministers in Maharashtra have been postponed for two weeks in view of a surge in Covid-19 cases in the past few days, the party said on Friday.

In a statement, the NCP said people can email their problems to ncpjantadarbar@gmail.com during this period.

Incidentally, two of the NCP's ministers, Jayant Patil and Rajesh Tope, had, on Thursday, announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus.

Such janta darbars were being held by the party since August last year.

As on Thursday, Maharashtra had a caseload of 20,81,520, including 51,669 deaths.