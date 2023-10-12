CR reads faces with hi-tech CCTV cameras; Byculla station gets the first, 76 to follow

Mumbai: The Central Railway (CR) has installed an advanced version of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras with an in-built facial recognition system at Byculla station. In the next 20 days, stations of Masjid, Chinchpokli and Currey Road will be covered. This is CR’s bid to improve safety at the stations.

The plan for the security upgrade has been in the works since the central government ordered the states to do so, following the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and Delhi rape in 2012. The security system is being installed with the help of the Nirbhaya Fund. Till now, 756 stations have set up the system across the county. The project is part of a larger plan to install 6122 cameras across 364 stations under CR’s jurisdiction.

CR will install the state-of-the-art CCTVs at 76 suburban stations at a cost of ₹150-200 crore over the next two years – some equipped with a facial recognition system that can even identify a covered face. This will exclude Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Kurla, Thane, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Kalyan stations where an integrated security system is in place. Other stations where the older version of the CCTVs require heavy maintenance will be replaced gradually.

“A total of 2,509 high-tech CCTV cameras will be installed at 76 stations, in a phased manner. Of these 297 will be equipped with face recognition systems,” said a CR official. “Based on the average footfall, each station will get four to 10 cameras with face recognition system.”

Apart from the platforms, the cameras will also be set up in waiting halls, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrances and exits, foot over bridges, and booking offices. They will be connected via optical fibre cable.

According to CR, the new cameras not only have wider coverage but also provide better clarity compared to the existing ones. It has the ability to rotate 180 degrees for broader coverage. The cameras will help identify unscrupulous elements and criminals, and will alert the railway police about the presence of those criminals whose information is stored in a database.

“It will act as a deterrent to potential wrongdoers, enhance monitoring and ensure safe travel. The enhanced features include Video Analytics and a Video Management System, while the Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras will eliminate blind spots,” said another official.

The data collected will be transmitted via an IP network and relayed to a unified control command centre, thus ensuring constant digital surveillance of the stations. The data will be securely stored for 720 hours facilitating post-event analysis and investigation purposes.

