Crackdown on eateries, hotels covering open spaces

MUMBAI: In the wake of last week’s Delhi hotel fire that claimed 21 lives, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a city-wide drive against hotels and restaurants that have illegally covered open spaces and emergency access areas.

iiMumbai, India - June 10, 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) carried out a demolition drive against unauthorized extensions at four hotels — What’s Your Bahana, Trovh 9, Juliet, and Yazu — located on Veera Desai Road and off New Link Road in Andheri West in mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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On Tuesday, the K-west ward office carried out action against four prominent establishments in Andheri west: What’s Your Bahana, Trove 9 Luxury Rooftop Lounge, Juliet Cafe and Bar, and Yazu Pan Asian Supper Club, demolishing unauthorised extensions and confiscating equipment from the premises.

The drive follows directions issued by additional municipal commissioner (city) Dr Ashwini Joshi to take strict action against hotels that have encroached upon open spaces reserved for service access and emergency evacuation.

According to Sachin Ghewade, designated officer of K-West Ward, the crackdown was initiated following the deadly fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar-Hauz Rani area on June 3, where a blaze in a building housing a restaurant and accommodation facilities killed at least 21 people and injured around 40 others.

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{{^usCountry}} “For the next month, joint teams comprising officials from the health, fire and building and factory departments will inspect establishments, verify permissions on site and initiate action wherever irregularities are found,” Ghewade said. “We are checking whether exits and entry points have been blocked or isolated and whether unauthorised sheds have been erected.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For the next month, joint teams comprising officials from the health, fire and building and factory departments will inspect establishments, verify permissions on site and initiate action wherever irregularities are found,” Ghewade said. “We are checking whether exits and entry points have been blocked or isolated and whether unauthorised sheds have been erected.” {{/usCountry}}

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He said the civic body is keen to prevent a repeat of incidents such as the Kamala Mills fire in Mumbai. “During the monsoon, many restaurants construct temporary sheds using plastic sheets or tarpaulin and cover open spaces with electrical equipment underneath. Leakages can lead to short circuits, while blocked open spaces reduce evacuation options. These structures are highly inflammable and pose a significant fire hazard. We are carrying out these inspections as a precautionary measure,” he said.

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Apart from senior civic officials, 20 personnel, including ward staff, labourers and fire brigade officials, were deployed. During the operation, civic officials seized 24 chairs, a cooking range, a microwave oven, three coolers, an electric fryer and two speakers from the establishments.

K-West assistant municipal commissioner Chakrapani Alle said the establishments had illegally covered open spaces and expanded their service areas. “The unauthorised extensions have been demolished and materials confiscated. Strict action against illegal constructions will continue,” he said.

Representatives of the affected establishments confirmed the civic action. Abhishek Bajaj, manager of What’s Your Bahana, said the action was limited to a shed-like structure and no materials were confiscated from the restaurant. He said he was unaware that such a shed required permission.