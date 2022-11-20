Crime branch nabs interstate drug supplier, seize charas worth 95 lakh

Mumbai: Following an interstate drug syndicate bust 10 days ago, the Mumbai crime branch has arrested the main supplier in Delhi and seized 19 kg of high quality charas worth ₹95 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Krishna Patel alias Kallu, 29, a resident of North Delhi.

According to the police, the drug syndicate came to light on November 11 when unit 3 arrested one Raja Gopal Devendra, 34, a resident of JJ colony, Shukurpur in New Delhi, during patrolling in Wadala area. The police spotted a person sitting on a motorbike with a plastic bag in his hand on RAK Marg.

When Devendra noticed a police vehicle was approaching him, he tried to hide the plastic bag in the saddle bag of his bike. “We suspected foul play. He started his bike and tried to run away but we managed to nab him within a few metres,” said a police officer.

The police team recovered 2.7 kg of charas worth ₹13.75 lakh from him.

During interrogation, it was learnt that he came from Delhi to supply the contraband in Mumbai, said police inspector Sopan Kakad of the unit 3.

“Devendra revealed Patel’s name and a police team went to Delhi and arrested the accused. Patel was brought to Mumbai on Saturday and produced in the court, which remanded him to police custody till November 22,” said Kakad.

He revealed that he brought the contraband from Nepal.

“While questioning, Patel confessed that he was arrested in a murder case during the Covid pandemic and was in Tihar jail. He came out of prison on parole. Later, he did not report to the jail authorities and absconded. We will verify the facts and his past criminal records,” said a crime branch officer.

The police are suspecting that Devendra has been involved in drug supply for a few years. However, he claimed that he came for the first time to supply drugs, said an official.