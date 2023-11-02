Navi Mumbai

CR’s new solution to stop deaths on tracks – grease pond

The issue of jaywalking and trespassing on railway tracks has compelled the railway authorities to literally think out of the box. In the first-of-its-kind attempts to thwart commuters from risking their lives by crossing the tracks, the Central railways has found an unusual solution -- grease pond.

Grease has been applied on the iron barricading placed at the end of the platforms to ensure that the commuters abandon the idea of climbing over it to cross the track. Additionally, a pit filled with grease has been laid at the end of the platform to fill the gap after the barricades.

“Commuters continue to flout the rule and risk their lives by trespassing. Therefore, newer means are being identified to address the issue. The idea was routed by an engineer and it has been duly implemented at Belapur railway station,” said Central Railway (CR) Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Shivraj Manaspure when contacted

Belapur has become the first station on Central Railway to get the greasy treatment. “Earlier both the ends of the platform were barricaded with iron fencing, but commuters continued to trespass between the gaps of the barricades. About two feet space was left open in the barricade and the edge of the platform to ensure that there is no obstruction to the train arriving at the platform. This gap, however, has become convenient for commuters to trespass therefore the idea of using grease,” said executive engineer Anil Hiwale.

Grease has been applied liberally on both the barricades and in the space adjacent to the barricades until the platform edge is dug up to form a grease pond. “The same model will be implemented across all the railway stations on both Harbour and Trans-Harbor lines. At Belapur, we are already seeing positive results as commuters can be seen backing off after seeing the grease,” added Hiwale.

The railways have also demolished the ramps attached to the platforms. The system has not appeased many. Many residents have voiced safety concerns and termed the process to be irrational. “There are no boards placed informing that the barricades are greased. There are chances that someone trying to climb might lose their grip and fall over. Railways should consider either constructing a wall or imposing fines instead of adopting such a medieval method of obstruction,” said Rajesh Sahini, a commuter.

Between April to September 2023, a total of 69 accidents have been reported across Mumbai division as per Central Railway records. “The accidents recorded include both casualties and injuries. It is a matter of concern Therefore we are trying every means possible to prevent any more accidents,” adds Manaspure.

