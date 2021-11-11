Cruise ship drug raid: Prabhakar Sail questioned by NCB SIT

Prabhakar Sail, a key witness in the cruise ship drug raid case, was questioned by the special investigation team (SIT) of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday. Sail was accompanied by his lawyer Hemant Ingle and was questioned for almost four hours.

The SIT was formed on November 5 and headed by deputy director general Sanjay Singh to investigate the recent cruise drug bust case and five other cases including that of Sameer Khan, son-law of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

The SIT wanted to verify about ‘punch’ (witness) statement as he earlier claimed that his signature was taken on blank pages by NCB officials as per the instruction of zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Sail’s lawyer told the media there is no change in the statement his client had given to the media earlier.

Ingle added, “As per the statement given by Sail to police, KP Gosavi (another independent witness in the cruise drug case) had saved Sail’s mobile number as SW (Sameer Wankhede). Gosavi had even instructed Sail to call him when he would be talking to (actor) Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani, so he could show her that he was talking to Sameer Wankhede.” Sail also said in his statement that KP Gosavi was also in touch with Sameer Wankhede.

