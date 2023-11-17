MUMBAI: In view of the extremely poor air quality index (AQI) of the city, the Mumbai traffic police on Thursday destroyed 584 modified silencers which were seized by them in the past year for spreading air and noise pollution.

Cru..sssh: Cops destroy 584 seized modified silencers

In the last fortnight, the traffic police have acted against 5,866 motorists for different traffic violations, including lack of or expired pollution under control (PUC) certificates.

On November 7, the traffic police began their crackdown on vehicles, and so far, the traffic police have penalised 20,000 motorists and two-wheeler riders for violating pollution norms laid down for vehicles.

Since they started the drive, according to Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner of police (traffic), 2,051 vehicles were found using exhaust cutouts which contributed to air pollution.

The police also seized 841 modified silencers and penalised 5,866 drivers for carrying construction material dangerously without covering it – as directed by the Bombay high court, and 1,738 commercial vehicles for plying in the city after expiry of the fitness limit of eight years. To send a clear message across the city to stop contributing to air and noise pollution, the traffic police laid down the seized silencers on the ground of the traffic police headquarters and destroyed the modified silencers under a road roller.

The government had instructed traffic police to take action on vehicles contributing to air pollution after it became a cause of worry in Mumbai. Padwal has asked traffic personnel to penalised vehicles not having valid PUC certificates will face action under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. “PUC is mandatory for all vehicles. This action will continue across the city. Vehicles using silencer cutout will also be penalised,” said Padwal. “We have intensified the drive and will continue this in the future as well,” added Padwal.

Traffic police officers said construction material needs to be carried to construction sites covered with a cloth. If vehicles such as trucks or cement mixers are found carrying construction material in an unsafe, dangerous manner, it will attract action under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Rules.

