CS asks officers to reserve 3pm to 4pm daily to meet visitors

Mumbai: In what is being seen as a corrective action following three suicide attempts in a day outside Mantralaya by people, who reportedly failed to present their problems in front of authorities, chief secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava has issued a government resolution (GR) asking officers to keep the time between 3pm to 4 pm daily reserved for citizens, who visit the state government headquarters with their grievances.

One of the three who tried to die by suicide, Sheetal Gadekar, who consumed pesticide, succumbed on Tuesday. And Sangeeta Davre is battling for her life.

In this GR, Srivastav also suggested that ministers should fix some days in week-fortnight or month, as per their convenience, to meet visitors so that common man can meet them. He said both officers and ministers should display the timing outside their offices.

People across Maharashtra come to Mantralaya, which is the administrative headquarters of the state for their work in various departments of the state government. Often, they fail to meet officers who are busy in official meetings.

Srivastava has also instructed all departments not to hold any meeting during that time slot, so that officers could hear grievances of the common man and resolve it. The time slot is for meeting the officers but people can submit their applications or complaints anytime during the working hours to the department.

For government officers on divisional and district level, GR stated that officers should reserve at least two days per week to meet visitors. Officers should complete their field work, meetings etc., before the visiting hours. They should also plan tours on days other than visiting days and timing and days for visitors should be displayed on board for the information of people, says GR.