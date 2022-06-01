CSMT to get city’s second pod hotel this month

MUMBAI Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is all set to get a railway pod hotel this month, which will have the capacity to accommodate 50 guests.

The hotel will have four family pods with a capacity of two people each and 30 single pods and will be constructed near the waiting room at the CSMT outstation train terminus.

A person opting for the pod will have access to television, mobile charging points and reading light.

The pod hotel will be available for passengers for 12 and 24 hours and is likely to cost ₹599 for 12 hours. The hotel will also have WiFi, washrooms, luggage and shower room in the common area.

“The pod hotel will be introduced in June. Work is going on and is in an advanced stage,” said Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager, Central Railway.

“The pod hotel facility will be very helpful for passengers coming from outstation as a lot of trains arrive at CSMT from within Maharashtra as well. The hotel will benefit those passengers who have a few free days in Mumbai before moving on to some other destination,” said a senior Central Railway official.

The first pod hotel of Indian railways was introduced at Mumbai Central railways station by Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve on November 17. The hotel is located on the first floor of the station building at Mumbai Central. It has 48 capsule-like rooms which include classic pods, private pods, separate pods for women and for the differently-abled.