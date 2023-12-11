Customs bust smuggling operation at Mumbai airport, gold worth 1.21 crore seized

Mumbai: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs Department apprehended Salahuddin Amir, a Mumbai resident and private tutor at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Amir was allegedly caught smuggling gold worth ₹1.21 crore upon his arrival from Jeddah on a Vistara flight.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Customs officials intercepted Amir as he was heading towards the exit gate after crossing the green channel. Suspecting his movements, officials subjected him to a thorough check, including his baggage. During the inspection, authorities found four cut pieces of 24-carat gold, weighing approximately 2 kilograms and valued at ₹1.11 crore. Additionally, two bangles made of 22-carat gold, weighing 200 grams and worth ₹10.19 lakh. The agency official said the accused was hiding gold in his baggage. The four cut pieces of 24 carats were concealed inside a mixer/grinder which was kept inside the cardboard box in baggage while bangles were concealed in a separate cardboard box, said a customs official. The accused had not declared the gold in the customs department to pay its official duty, added the official.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

In his statement, Amir confessed to being involved in the smuggling of gold cut pieces and bangles into India for monetary profit.

Arrested on Saturday, Amir was produced in court on Sunday and subsequently sent into judicial custody for 14 days. The investigation is in its preliminary stage and the entire nexus needs to verify how long the accused has been involved in the smuggling, added the official.