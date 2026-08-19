Dadar resident kills mother, reports incident to police

MUMBAI: A 42-year-old Dadar resident was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his mother to death following an argument. The accused, Edward Cruz Fernandez, himself called the police control room in the early hours on Tuesday and claimed that a man was assaulting his mother on the fourth floor of Ram and Shyam building on Bhawani Shankar Road in Dadar West, where the family resided. When a police team reached the spot, he confessed to having killed his mother, 79-year-old Rezina Cruz Fernandez, police officers familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

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According to the Dadar police, Edward Fernandez had returned from Oman a few months ago. He was jobless and frequently sought money for liquor from his mother and sister. He had also attacked his mother with a wooden plank last year after being refused money to buy liquor.

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Edward called the police control room and claimed a fourth-floor resident of his building was assaulting his mother. When the police reached the fourth floor apartment around 12.30am, they saw him sitting in a corner, holding a knife, while his mother was lying motionless on a mat, blood oozing from her body.

“The accused told the police there was a minor dispute between him and his mother, after which he took a knife and stabbed her multiple times on her chest and neck, leading to her death,” a police officer familiar with the case told HT. “Earlier in the evening, he had gone to the market with his mother and even bought a liquor bottle for himself.”

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{{^usCountry}} Edward Fernandez had been booked for allegedly assaulting his mother last year. After the police discovered his mother’s body on Tuesday and he confessed to the crime, he was booked under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and placed under arrest, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Edward Fernandez had been booked for allegedly assaulting his mother last year. After the police discovered his mother’s body on Tuesday and he confessed to the crime, he was booked under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and placed under arrest, police said. {{/usCountry}}