Daily positivity rate in Thane at 2.34% is more than Maharashtra state’s 2.10%

THANEIn the last ten days, Thane city has had a positivity rate of 2.34%, which is higher than the Maharashtra State’s daily average of 2.10%. Despite this, the city continues to conduct merely between 2,000 and 3,000 tests on a daily basis.

The State Public Health Department has stated that although the weekly positivity rate has not increased in the state after two weeks of Ganesh Chaturthi, the number of daily testing should not reduce, especially in the days before Dussehra and Diwali.

However, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has claimed that the response from individuals to come forward for testing is also less. TMC has not made testing mandatory unless one has symptoms. This probably seems to be the reason for increased positivity rate. Currently, the city is at an overall positivity rate of 6.98%.

“The provision for testing continues to be the same in the city. Hardly a handful turn up at the testing centres. Only those who have symptoms or have come in contact with a positive patient are forced to test. All others can only be requested to come forward and test. This has led to less number of tests in the city. But, all through, we have maintained to conduct more than 2,000 tests on a daily basis,” said Sandeep Malvi, additional commissioner, TMC.

TMC was testing more than 4,000 till June. During the peak of the second wave, it conducted 10,000 tests on a regular basis. In February, just before the advent of the second wave, the testing was reduced to less than 4,000 when the number of positive cases saw a spike. Despite this, TMC is conducting fewer tests, while its neighbouring cities of Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai have both increased their number of daily tests.

Testing centres in the city have noticed an overall lack of interest among the people to get tested, especially after increasing number of people getting fully vaccinated.

“High risk contacts, people who have to travel or those with symptoms recommended by the doctors are the only ones who visit testing centres. If we request some who have mild symptoms, many times they refuse saying they are fully vaccinated. We cannot force anyone to get tested but unlike earlier, there are less people who come forward to get tested,” said a pathologist at a testing centre in Kolbad.

During the peak of the second wave, the overall positivity rate was 7.30%. Until February, the positivity rate had gone below 2%. However, at present, the positivity rate continues to be stagnant between 2% and 2.50%.

“The number of daily positive cases and the positivity rate is consistent, and on some days goes lower too. Hence, we have not increased the testing within the city. Only if a considerable spike is noted will we increase the daily number of tests,” said a senior official from TMC.

Currently, Thane district has an overall positivity rate of 2.40%. This is higher than the State average too. Thane comes under the nine districts in the State that are of a concern. In the last ten days, Thane district has had more than 2,000 new positive cases.

Although plans for lockdown relaxations are going on, Thane district officials are conducting special meetings with the District Collector to discuss how to handle the festival period in a better manner. “We are working on further relaxations amidst the pandemic such that the number of testing and vaccinations are not hampered across the district,” said an officer from District Health Department.

Santosh Kadam, president, Indian Medical Association, Thane Chapter, said, “Testing is essential to understand the growth rate of cases, especially with the festive season approaching. With further relaxations in rules, more people should be tested. However, Thane’s positivity rate continues to be steady. Hence, there is nothing to panic about. We are also well prepared with facilities in case of a surge in cases.”