Day 1 of relaxations: Mumbai’s shop owners get relief

Sunil Parmar, who owns a utensils shop at Parel, was relieved while attending to his customers on Tuesday, as there was no pressure to close his shop late afternoon. Instead of having to shut down at 4pm, he can now operate till 10pm, according to the new guidelines that came into effect in Mumbai from Tuesday. “We had decent sales on the first day of extension of timings. This 4pm deadline to shut shops was not feasible,” he added.

As part of the Maharashtra government’s decision to partially lift lockdown restrictions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allowed opening of shops till 10pm on all days, which was earlier till 4pm on weekdays. The BMC on Tuesday clarified that shopping malls will remain shut and restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 4pm on all days. Earlier, restaurants were allowed to remain functional only on weekdays, with night curfew in the city between 11pm and 5am.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 6,005 Covid-19 new cases with 177 deaths, while Mumbai reported 291 new cases with three deaths. The number of cases in Maharashtra has reached 6,321,068, while deaths reached 133,215. There are currently 74,318 active patients across the state, in which Pune tops with 15,552 patients, followed by Sangli, with 7,301 active patients and Satara with 6,848. The number of cases in Mumbai reached 735,657 with 15,911 deaths till date.

Despite demands by commuters’ associations and political parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the state has decided not to allow general public to travel by Mumbai suburban trains, as it is wary of Covid transmission.

Like Parmar, thousands of shopkeepers in Mumbai heaved a sigh of relief as the BMC relaxed the timings for shops till 10pm from Tuesday. However, the decision has caused restaurant owners to cry foul, as they still have to close their establishments by 4pm. Restaurant owners have warned of an agitation, with the Vasai taluka Hotel Association organising a 60-km protest march on Wednesday.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), an apex body of hoteliers, said they are now gearing for a fight. “They are portraying us as spreaders of Covid-19 and we will fight to the end. We have a right for our livelihood,” said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, spokesperson, HRAWI. Major hotel associations will meet on Wednesday to chalk out their course of action.

The shopkeepers have welcomed the move. “There is positivity among shopkeepers due to this decision. Now we can operate our shops during normal working hours,” said Mitesh Mody, who owns an electronic outlet at Lamington Road.

However, many of the employees who travel long distance are unhappy as they are not being allowed on local trains. “I have been without a proper job for the past two years and surviving doing petty works in my area. It is impossible for me to travel to Dadar everyday by bus,” said Raju Khakre, who lives in Kalyan.

The Mumbai civic body has also allowed all indoor and outdoor sports activities, except swimming pools and all other sports related activities where close physical contact is required.

However, corporators have complained there is no logic in allowing outdoor sports activities on all days of the week, but keeping gardens and playgrounds daily only between 5am and 9am. Asif Zakaria, Congress corporator from Bandra said, “I do not see any logic in keeping the gardens and open spaces shut in the evening hours.”

Meanwhile, non-essential shops in Thane will now be allowed to remain open till 10pm from Monday to Saturday and will be closed on Sunday, while the essential shops can remain open till 10pm on all days. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation too has issued similar notification, however, gardens in Navi Mumbai will not open even for morning walkers and joggers.