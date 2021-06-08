Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Day 1 of unlock: Thane witnesses crowding at several spots

Markets in Thane witnessed crowding on Monday morning as most shops and hotels opened up after almost 40 days
By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 12:29 AM IST
Markets in Thane witnessed crowding on Monday morning as most shops and hotels opened up after almost 40 days. The peak hour rush continued to be the same with only a 5% increase in vehicular movement in Thane and Kalyan areas on the first day of unlock.

Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Traffic, said, “The peak hour rush in the morning and evening hours was the same on the first day of unlock. Overall we noticed hardly 5% increase in vehicular movement. There were hardly any instances of traffic jams or congestion in the city, apart from peak hours at regular junctions.” However, there was a crowd at Jambli market lane which led to buses piling up on the streets waiting to reach the State Transport depot and SATIS.

“Today, being the first day of unlock, we did not expect much of a crowd but many had stepped out and most shops saw a slight increase in customers. This lockdown has had a huge impact on our business and delivery or take away is hardly 30% of our business. We are hoping that the timing increases so that more people turn up at our restaurants,” said Ratnakar Shetty, president of Hotel Owners Association, Thane. Hotels in the city are now allowed to stay open till 4pm for seating.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) noted a crowd in vegetable markets and at non-essential shops, especially near Dombivli and Kalyan stations. “I came to purchase some medicines at a regular store near the station at afternoon, expecting fewer crowds, however, there were many people on the streets shopping for groceries, clothes and others,” said Archana Suvarna, 48, a resident of Dombivli.

