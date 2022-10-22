DCP Saurabh Tripathi’s conduct reflects his involvement in the crime: Court

Mumbai: A sessions court in the city while rejecting the plea for anticipatory bail, suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Saurabh Tripathi, an accused in the Angadia extortion case.

The court observed that his conduct of absconding after registration of the crime, prima facie reflected his involvement in the offence.

“After registration of an offence, the applicant is absconded for a long period. Being an IPS Officer, he has knowledge of Law and Procedure of police for the purpose of investigation. His conduct of absconding after registration of crime, prima facie gives rise (to suspicion) of his prima facie involvement in the offence,” the additional sessions judge AA Kulkarni observed while refusing to grant any protection to Tripathi from arrest.

The court said what is his exact role and what is his involvement, is required to be investigated and for that purpose, his presence with the investigating officer was necessary.

Tripathi’s lawyers while seeking pre-arrest bail had contended that the police had already filed chargesheet without mentioning the IPS officer’s name as an accused nor has he been shown wanted in the case. However, the court negated the argument and observed that, “Though his name is not mentioned in the FIR, it does not mean that he is not involved in the case.”

The court further said that being an IPS Officer, the applicant is an influential person. Investigating officers are his subordinate and in such circumstances, possibility of tampering of evidence and influencing witnesses cannot be ruled out.

Tripathi was posted as DCP, zone 2, when an extortion case was registered at LT Marg police station on February 18 against police inspector Om Wangate, assistant police inspector Nitin Kadam, and police sub-inspector Samadhan Jamdade. Purportedly acting on Tripathi’s instructions, the three allegedly extorted ₹19 lakh from Angadias in south Mumbai in December 2021.

The crime intelligence unit of the crime branch arrested Pappu Kumar Pyarelal Gaud, a domestic help with Tripathi’s parents in Lucknow, on March 17. He has been accused of having received part of the extortion money on Tripathi’s instructions. The amount was sent through hawala channels from Mumbai.

