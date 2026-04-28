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Deaths after eating watermelon: Food samples sent to lab; suicide angle too under probe

Deaths after eating watermelon: Food samples sent to lab; suicide angle too under probe

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Samples of a watermelon, chicken pulao and other foods eaten by a family of four who died of suspected food poisoning here have been sent for chemical analysis, police said on Tuesday.

Deaths after eating watermelon: Food samples sent to lab; suicide angle too under probe

It is also being investigated whether the family was under any kind of stress and whether it was a case of suicide, an official said.

The Dokadia family, residents of Ghari Mohalla on Ismail Kurte Road in south Mumbai, had hosted a get-together of relatives on Saturday night.

At around 1 am, hours after the guests had left, Abdullah Dokadia , his wife Nasreen , and daughters Ayesha and Zaineb ate pieces of a watermelon.

All suffered severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhoea in the early hours of Sunday and were rushed to a local hospital before being referred to the government-run J J Hospital where all four died during treatment, said the police official.

A forensic team combed the Dokadia residence on Tuesday morning to collect samples of every food item that constituted the family's last meal, including 'chicken pulav', watermelon, water, and other foodstuffs, and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina, the police official said.

 
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