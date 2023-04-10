Woman’s decomposed body found in Vasai flat

MUMBAI: A decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman was found in her flat in Vasai West in the early hours of Sunday.

According to the Manikpur police, the residents of Shri Ashirwad building in Vasai West had reported a stink emitting from the first floor flat where a couple had been staying for the past one month on rent.

On reaching the spot around 3.30am, the police found the woman, identified as Mumtaz Qazi, lying on the bed with a piece of a saree wrapped around her neck and the other half tied to the ceiling fan.

“It appears that the saree was cut, and the body was brought down and placed on the bed,” a police officer said, adding that they searched the house and found a rent agreement where the deceased and one Mubin Qazi had signed a month ago.

“Preliminary findings suggest that Mubin Qazi was the husband of the deceased. However, we are verifying that,” the officer said.

The body was sent for post-mortem. “We have registered an accidental death report. However, we are not ruling out the possibility of murder and trying to trace Mubin,” the officer added.

The police are also looking out for the woman’s relatives to find out more about Mumtaz Qazi, her alleged husband and reasons for her extreme step if she died by suicide.