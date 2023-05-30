‘Humiliated and threatened in jail for turning approver’

MUMBAI: Delhi resident Danish Ahmed, who purportedly worked with Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew, Sohel, and sought to procure arms and ammunition from Russian agents, has applied for bail in an extortion case. His plea is that he is being humiliated in jail and threatened by other accused for having turned approver in the case.

B-DLI 091244 - DECEMBER 9, 2002 - NEW DELHI : FILE PHOTO OF ANEES IBRAHIM YOUNGER BROTHER OF UNDERWORLD DON DAWOOD IBRAHIM WHO WAS ARRESTED IN DUBAI . PTI PHOTO

Ahmed was arrested on December 1, 2018 in the extortion case registered by a businessman, who runs a hotel in Dubai, against Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees and other members of the D-Gang. Ahmed has turned approver in the case.

In his bail plea filed through advocate Karan Jain, Ahmed has claimed that the jail staff strip-searched him and humiliated him on several occasions. He also claimed that he was threatened by his co-accused, against whom he has deposed before the court.

“During the course of the trial and while the Applicant was deposing in the witness-box, the Applicant had been illegally nude searched and was abused in front of other prisoners, and many more humiliating acts were committed on the Applicant,” Ahmed said in his application, adding that he was “unnecessarily humiliated” in the jail.

Ahmed further pleaded that he had already deposed before the court. “The charges under MCOCA do not apply to him (the Applicant), as he is presumed to be a discharged accused, whereupon he ceased to be an accused and became a witness,” his plea added.

Ahmed, in his statement to the court, stated that in 2009, after the death of Dawood’s brother Noora Ibrahim, Noora’s son Sohel became a close friend, and both moved to Russia, where he worked with Russian agents. Danish would travel by Russian chartered flights to Belgium, Dubai, Uganda, Algeria, Venezuela and other places to meet prospective customers and show them pictures of the products on offer.

In 2014, Danish and Sohel met three agents of the US Drug Enforcement Agency, who posed as Columbians seeking to purchase Russian arms for a revolt. After he showed them some pictures, they chose Igla infra-red missile launchers.

After the deal was confirmed in June 2014, Danish and Sohel travelled to Spain to collect the advance and provide the ‘Columbians’ with three samples. Both were arrested and taken to Madrid. Here, they pleaded guilty and were extradited to the US after spending a year and a half in a Madrid jail. Danish was released from the US prison in September 2018 and deported to India.