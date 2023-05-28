Delivery executive held for stealing mobile phones

Mumbai: A 30-year-old delivery executive was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones to sell them and spend the money on drugs.

The police have recovered three iPhones and one Samsung mobile phone from the accused – identified as Nadeem Naseem Akthar Khan, who lives with her wife in Baiganwadi, Govandi.

According to the police, the complainant, Pallavi Bhansali, 31, had lost her phone on MG road in Ghatkopar East on May 24.

“While she was walking, a scooter driver snatched her phone and fled. It was an iPhone 11,” said assistant police inspector, Rahul Waghmare of Tilak Nagar Police Station.

Upon checking several CCTV footage in the area, the police reached Hyper Kitchen in Govandi following the trail.

“We then learnt that Khan was a delivery boy. After that, through hotels and applications technical details, we zeroed in on him. We arrested Khan from Govandi on Thursday,” said Waghmare. “We have also seized his scooter and booked him for robbery.”

