Delivery exec beaten by seven over complaints of damaged bike

MUMBAI: A 52-year-old delivery man was beaten up on Monday by seven people in the lift after he complained about the society boys for damaging his bike’s mirror and other parts while playing cricket in Raigad Tower, Dadar East. HT Image

The complainant, Sojwal Rahatmal, suffered injuries to his head, hand, and back.

When Rahatmal exited the society building, he noticed, that his bike was damaged and the mirror was broken. He asked the watchman about the same and was told that some society boys, while playing cricket had damaged the bike.

“He got names of Sahil Kasare, Malhar Kasare, and Yash Kasare, and when he questioned them, they told him that they were not responsible for the damage and that he must be lying,” a police officer said.

Angered by this Rahatmal, approached the society secretary, Pranay Surve, who immediately called Sudhir Kasare, father of Sahil, and narrated the incident to him. The next day, when the complainant was in the lift, Sunil Kasare, resident and president of the society, entered the lift and started abusing Rahatmal.

Later his son Rohan, Sudhir Kasare, Nitin Kasare, Sahil Kasare, and Yash Kasare entered the lift and started assaulting the complainant, said a police officer. They hit and banged the head of the complainant in the lift.

“When the complainant went home he saw his eyes were swollen due to the attack. The neighbour and he decided to go down to see a doctor while he again took the lift the alleged accused attacked him again,” said the police officer.

“We had initially registered cross cases in the matter. However, after going through the CCTV footage, we registered a case against the Kasare family under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 143 (member of unlawful assembly), and 146 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Subhash Borate, senior police inspector of Bhoiwada police station.

