Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Delkar death: Dadra collector seeks relief from high court
mumbai news

Delkar death: Dadra collector seeks relief from high court

After Delkar, a 58-year-old seven-term MP from the Union Territory of DNH was found dead in a room in a south Mumbai hotel on February 22, his son, Abhinav, lodged a complaint on March 9 with the Mumbai Police.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:01 AM IST
(ANI)

Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH) collector Sandeep Kumar Singh has informed the Bombay high court (HC) that the FIR registered by Mumbai Police in connection with death of MP Mohan Delkar was baseless, false and contrary to the provisions of law and hence sought quashing of the FIR and pending hearing of the petition, interim relief of no coercive steps against him.

After Delkar, a 58-year-old seven-term MP from the Union Territory of DNH was found dead in a room in a south Mumbai hotel on February 22, his son, Abhinav, lodged a complaint on March 9 with the Mumbai Police. The FIR named several persons, including Singh, on charges of abetment to suicide and provisions of Atrocities Act.

The FIR alleged that Delkar was pressured by the said persons since a year and the DNH administration was continuously harassing him to gain control over the SSR College of Pharmacy and Management owned by Delkar so as to prevent him from contesting further elections. The bench of justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale, while accepting the statement of the state of no coercive action against Singh, posted hearing of the petition on March 25.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sachin Vaze-Anil Deshmukh row: MVA to form panel to probe allegations

BMC crackdown on property tax defaulters

Mumbai: Severed head found in train; rest of the body on the tracks

Complete lockdown in Nanded and Beed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP