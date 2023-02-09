Deputy CM Fadnavis assures support for completion of Bhendi Bazaar redevelopment

Mumbai: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis attended a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for Phase II of the project on Tuesday evening and assured the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) of complete support of the government towards the completion of the project.

The ceremony was presided over by His Holiness, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community and Fadnavis.

In his address, Fadnavis said, “The Bhendi Bazaar Upliftment Project is aimed at positively impacting the lives and livelihoods of people and upgrading the dilapidated infrastructures of Bhendi Bazaar. This project is providing a blueprint for the Urban Renewal projects in Maharashtra and rejuvenating congested areas of Mumbai like Dharavi.”

“We all talk about transformation, but this project has gone beyond transformation to provide quality living spaces to the people by building a smart city,” he said adding, “Even the transit facilities are well organised and something for the government to replicate as well. I assure you the full support of our government towards the completion of the project.”

Sector 4 named ‘An-Nasr’ covers approximately 1.5 acres of the overall 16.5 acres of land undertaken for redevelopment. An-Nasr will house nearly 1400 residential units and over 375 businesses. 74 dilapidated buildings will make way for two new towers of 53 and 54 storeys each.

An SBUT spokesperson said, “We’re grateful to Devendra Fadnavis for being part of the foundation stone laying ceremony of sector 4 and applauding our upliftment project. This project will be important in building a smart city. With the support of the government, we hope to complete the project and bring back our tenants as soon as possible.”

The redevelopment area undertaken by this project is divided into nine sub-clusters for better management and functionality. The second phase of the redevelopment project also includes Sector 6 Al-Ezz, the construction work for the same began in 2021. In 2020, SBUT completed the first phase named Al-Sa’adah aimed at improving the living standards of over 610 families and 128 businesses. The Trust also provided retail establishments within the planned constructions for roadside vendors.

It is pertinent to note that in August 2022 during a discussion on the city’s infrastructure in the legislative assembly, Fadnavis announced a probe by BMC into the redevelopment project on the ground that the original sanctioned plans were altered by SBUT. Two days later, the BMC served a stop-work notice on the project. In November, the civic body revoked the notice and gave a clean chit to the project.