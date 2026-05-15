MUMBAI: The state government has suspended deputy collector Abhijeet Bhande-Patil for his links with self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who is accused of sexually assaulting and raping several women in Nashik, extortion and money laundering. The suspension order was issued on Thursday after Bhande-Patil was found guilty in a preliminary investigation conducted by the state revenue department.

Deputy collector suspended for links with Ashok Kharat

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The inquiry was initiated after it was found that Bhande-Patil’s daughter and Kharat jointly owned several properties. Also, several phone calls were exchanged between Kharat and Bhande-Patil.

On March 24, Bhande-Patil, on deputation as deputy collector with the state Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), was relieved from his position for his alleged links with Kharat. He was told to join his parent department, the state revenue department.

Confirming the inquiry, revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “Primarily, Abhijeet Bhande was found to be connected to Ashok Kharat. He was found guilty in the preliminary investigation, and I have therefore issued orders for his suspension.”

According to government sources, as many as 143 phone calls were exchanged between Kharat and Bhande-Patil. Of these, Kharat called Bhande-Patil 83 times, while Bhande-Patil contacted Kharat on 60 occasions. The calls were made between April 4, 2025, and March 15, 2026, with the total conversation time amounting to 10,037 seconds — nearly three hours.

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{{^usCountry}} Records further reveal that the two spoke for 11 minutes on August 7, 2025. They also exchanged 10 calls in a single day on July 7, 2025, and 14 calls on November 23, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Records further reveal that the two spoke for 11 minutes on August 7, 2025. They also exchanged 10 calls in a single day on July 7, 2025, and 14 calls on November 23, 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Social activist Anjali Damania had accused him of providing protection to fugitive family members of Kharat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social activist Anjali Damania had accused him of providing protection to fugitive family members of Kharat. {{/usCountry}}

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