MUMBAI: A fashion designer and two others have been booked by Borivali police for allegedly threatening a builder and demanding ₹1.5 crore, claiming links to the underworld and warning of halting his redevelopment project, police said. The accused have been identified as Riyaz Gangji, a designer and owner of the brand LIBAS, and a couple, Aqeel and Fazila Mukhi.

Designer Riyaz Gangji among 3 booked for ₹ 1.5cr extortion bid

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Police said the complaint was filed by Samir Bhube, 49, a Borivali-based developer, who alleged that the trio threatened him over a flat purchase dispute linked to his Andheri East redevelopment project, Royal Green, located in Mapkhan Nagar in Marol.

In April 2016, an estate agent, Mohmand Virani, booked flat No. 1102 in the project in the names of the Mukhi couple for ₹72 lakh and paid ₹25 lakh via two cheques. The couple later paid an additional ₹20 lakh, taking the total payment to ₹55 lakh. Following which, an allotment letter was issued in their names.Bhube told police that the project was delayed due to pending statutory approvals, following which ₹4.20 lakh was paid to the couple, who were based in Dubai.

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{{^usCountry}} In November 2025, during a meeting, the developer reiterated that ₹25 lakh remained pending and informed them that possession would be handed over on January 5, 2026, which they accepted.However, despite the outstanding dues, the couple allegedly filed a complaint against him at Andheri police station. On January 7, Bhube claimed the duo called him and threatened him, demanding ₹1.5 crore and citing alleged underworld connections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In November 2025, during a meeting, the developer reiterated that ₹25 lakh remained pending and informed them that possession would be handed over on January 5, 2026, which they accepted.However, despite the outstanding dues, the couple allegedly filed a complaint against him at Andheri police station. On January 7, Bhube claimed the duo called him and threatened him, demanding ₹1.5 crore and citing alleged underworld connections. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Around 10 days later, the couple along with Gangji visited his office, where they allegedly argued with him and repeated the demand, warning they would approach an SRA officer to stall the project if he failed to pay.Fearing repercussions, Bhube said he delayed approaching the police but eventually filed a complaint on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 10 days later, the couple along with Gangji visited his office, where they allegedly argued with him and repeated the demand, warning they would approach an SRA officer to stall the project if he failed to pay.Fearing repercussions, Bhube said he delayed approaching the police but eventually filed a complaint on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for extortion and criminal intimidation. “We are verifying the accusations by examining the builder’s mobile phone and CCTV footage from his office,” a police officer said.Gangji was unavailable for comment till press time.

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