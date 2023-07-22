Crime branch reunites 12-year-old runaway MP boy with family

MUMBAI: A police inspector who spotted a boy desperately asking people for food at the JB Nagar area in Andheri on Thursday afternoon went to offer him help. It turned out the kid, a 12-year-old, had run away from his house in Madhya Pradesh on July 11. The officers have reunited him with his family. The boy, who was wailing in hunger, was unable to provide details of how he boarded the train from MP and reached Mumbai.

Inspector Deepak Sawant along with his two constables then brought the boy to the Crime Branch unit and offered him food after which they asked the boy how he reached the city.

The boy revealed that he had come from Madhya Pradesh without informing his family members and gave a relative’s mobile number to the police, said a crime branch officer.

The officials then contacted the relative and eventually got through to his family and learnt that the boy was reported missing on July 11 and based on his parent’s complaint, a kidnapping case was registered by the local police in Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh.

The boy was scared and said that he wanted to meet his elder brother, who works in a private company in Aurangabad. However, the boy was unable to provide details of how he landed in Mumbai. It is only said that he got off at Andheri railway station and walked aimlessly and reached JB Nagar, said Sawant.

“His parents are on their way to Mumbai and are expected to reach the city tonight. We will hand him over to his parents after completing legal formalities,” Sawant added.

