Desperate flat buyers to stage dharna for OCs on Sept 14

Mumbai On September 5, CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Kherwadi Police Station received copies of a letter addressed to MHADA CEO in which three flat buyers’ associations have expressed their intent to stage a peaceful protest on September 14. Copies of this letter are with Hindustan Times.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Signed by representatives of the buyers’ associations of three residential complexes at Goregaon’s Patra Chawl – viz., Ekta Tripolis, Kalpataru Radiance and Sangam Lifespaces – the letter states that the groups, together, represent 1,700 flat buyers. Although the buildings are ready for possession, the occupation certificates have been held back due to the dispute around the plot.

The issue concerns the terms on which the Maharashtra Housing Development Authority handed over redevelopment rights of the Goregaon chawl to Guru Ashish Constructions Ltd (GACPL) in 2008. On the basis of that agreement with MHADA, GACPL sold part of the development rights of the plot to various builders, including Ekta, Kalpataru and Sangam. GACPL was subsequently declared insolvent and as it then effectively reneged on its end of the deal – i.e., to rehouse the original tenants of this land in return for the development rights of the plot – MHADA called into question all the other deals GACPL had struck on the basis of its original commitment to MHADA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘It has been 8 years; we have been waiting for possession of our homes…Our dreams have been shattered,’ says the letter issued jointly by the three flat buyers’ groups. Through it, the buyers’ associations have notified the authorities about the ‘dharna’ they plan to hold at 12 noon, next Wednesday. Representatives of the groups told Hindustan Times the protest is slated to be held outside the MHADA building at Kalanagar in Bandra East and that social media campaigns are also being planned by independent residents to draw attention to this.

Dharmesh Padmanabhan, who holds a senior leadership position with a MNC and has booked a flat in Ekta Tripolis, told Hindustan Times, ‘Some 8,500 middle income taxpayers are waiting to move into these 1,700 flats. And we have collectively shelled out about ₹500 cr towards GST and ₹200 cr towards stamp duty’. Padmanabhan believes the amounts paid to authorities should afford flat buyers some protection. ‘We are expecting over 250 people to attend the protest. We hope Devendra Fadnavis will come and meet us at the dharna and that he will urge MHADA to issue our OC post haste so we can move in by the auspicious occasion Dusshera.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kherwadi Police Station accepted the letter and simultaneously issued a notice to remind the groups that section 149 of the CrPC will apply. The section provides that police officers may act to prevent cognizable offenses at unlawful gatherings.

‘It puts a lot of pressure on us, but we have no alternative,’ Padmanabhan said. ‘What else can we do? We cannot move into our homes, for no fault of ours. Every day, we lose interest on that hard-earned money, and many are also continuing to pay EMIs on loans they took to pay for these homes.’

The flat buyers’ representatives said the home buyers now have their hopes pegged on MHADA, CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. ‘Our buildings have already been constructed; we just need permission to move in.’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}