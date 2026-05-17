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Despite austerity drive, state delegation flies to Denmark

A ‘Technical Exposure Visit’ by a five-member delegation led by Pardeshi has made it past the austerity net. The tour was cleared by the central government on Thursday, just 48 hours before the delegation flew out to Denmark

Published on: May 17, 2026 05:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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MUMBAI: Even as the centre and state government roll out austerity measures, a five-member delegation led by chief economic advisor to the chief minister, Pravin Pardeshi, has flown to Denmark on a study tour. The expenses may be borne by the Danish government, but the optics are unmistakable – austerity, it appears, has its exceptions.

Pravin Pardeshi, chief economic advisor to the chief minister, is leading the delegation.

As soon as the prime minister urged citizens and state governments to tighten their belts a week ago, in light of the economic fallout of the West Asia war, the Maharashtra government moved swiftly to fall in line. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the cancellation of foreign tours and urged ministers and bureaucrats to conduct official meetings online to cut fuel consumption, one of the immediate casualties of the conflict.

Twenty two Maharashtra legislators forfeited a study tour to Japan, cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar cancelled a visit to Cannes, and tourism minister Shambhuraj Desai cancelled a family tour to Europe.

But a ‘Technical Exposure Visit’ by a five-member delegation led by Pardeshi has made it past the austerity net. The tour was cleared by the central government on Thursday, just 48 hours before the delegation flew out to Denmark.

The five-member delegation headed to Denmark includes Pravin Pardeshi, chief economic advisor to the chief minister and CEO of state-government think tank MITRA; ASR Naik, member-secretary, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran; Sachin Ombase, Solapur municipal commissioner; Ranjita Chakote, standing committee chairperson, Solapur Municipal Corporation; and Prajakta Admane, chairperson, Umred Municipal Council.

The group from Maharashtra will join delegations from Karnataka and Uttarakhand.

Fadnavis said the tour has been sponsored by the Denmark government and cleared by the central government. “It’s a totally Denmark-sponsored tour, and the central government has given it clearance,” he said.

 
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