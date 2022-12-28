Despite chill in the air, AQI still very poor in Mumbai

Mumbai Mumbaikars have been experiencing a pleasant chill in the air since the last week. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature of the day in South Mumbai was a couple of degrees lower than normal. The air quality in the city, however, continued to be very poor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The maximum temperature at the Colaba observatory on Tuesday was 29.5 degrees Celsius, which is 1.5 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature of the day recorded at the Santacruz observatory was near normal at 31.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature of the day remained near normal at both observatories, 20 degrees at Colaba and 17 degrees in Santacruz.

The overall air quality in the city still remained poor at 283 which is still a slight improvement from the previous few days. In four of the nine monitoring stations in the city – Andheri, Chembur, Mazgaon and Malad – registered an AQI higher than 300 which comes under the very poor category. BKC and Colaba experienced poor quality of air, while Borivali, Worli and Bhandup had moderately polluted air.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the forecast made by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, the maximum temperatures are going to increase gradually over the next few days. The rise in temperature is being attributed to the change in wind direction from northerly and north easterly winds to southerly and south easterly.

AQI reading in various parts of the city

Station (9pm)

Andheri: 329

Chembur: 342

BKC: 273

Borivali: 124

Worli: 176

Mazgaon: 328

Malad: 311

Colaba: 239

Bhandup: 190

OVERALL: 283