Despite HC’s directive, dumpers seen plying in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: Even after a directive issued by the high court (HC) to stay the movements of trucks containing debris and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) placing a ban on transporting debris, citizens have sighted and reported to authorities on social media about dumpers laden with construction debris plying internally in the city without any fear.

HC during a hearing of the suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition on Friday has put a stay on the movement of debris in the MMR region until November 19. Earlier on Thursday, the NMMC commissioner had convened a meeting with the architects and builders and placed a ban on transporting debris until further orders.

“There is absolutely no fear of authorities as I keep seeing series of dumpers laden with debris moving out of construction sites and taking detour through internal routes and avoiding Palm Beach Road. In fact, opposite to NRI colony, there are concrete mixers being used even late in the night,” Sunil Agarwal, resident of Nerul, said.

Notices have been served to every construction site to ensure that debris is not transported outside. Anti debris squads are operating 24X7 and personnel are stationed at both the toll junctions, said Shirish Aradhwad, NMMC additional city engineer.

“However, if residents are still seeing dumpers transporting debris, then this comes under the purview of the police department as they are provisioned to act,” Aradhwad said.

Taking note of the situation, the police department has said to take stringent action against violations. “Already a total of 19 nakabandis are underway and intentionally the location of the checkpoints is changed daily. At the toll nakas, there are teams inspecting for Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. Citizens are also asked to help the department by clicking pictures of the vehicle’s number plate and uploading it on 7738393839,” said the DCP Traffic Tirupati Kakade. At Vashi toll naka, a police team was informed of nabbing a total of 65 vehicles with no PUCs.

