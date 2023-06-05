20-year-old woman who was set ablaze by her mother’s lover dies

Mumbai: Five days after a 20-year-old Dharavi woman was set ablaze with petrol by her mother’s lover, she succumbed to her injuries at Sion Hospital. The victim, Mohini Jaiswar, had suffered 70% burns.

A day after the incident on May 31, the Dharavi police arrested the accused man, Nandkishor Patel, 42, under the charge of attempted murder. The police have now added section 302 (murder) against him, said deputy commissioner of police Manoj Patil of zone 5.

According to police officials, the victim’s mother Kajol Jaiswar, 50, a tailor, was living with the accused Nandkishor Patel, 42, Mohini was living with her Kajol and Patel in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Dharavi.

The police said, after securing a job, the 20-year-old started misbehaving with Patel and used to abuse him. She also prevented him from entering the house. The escalation of this issue led to the man setting her ablaze on May 30, informed a police official.

Police said Kajol’s husband died three years ago. Since then, Patel used to provide financial support to the mother-daughter duo. Recently, Mohini got work and her mother was also getting more work in the neighbourhood and thus they were doing well financially, said a police officer.

To avoid Patel, the girl taunted and insulted him regularly. She also kept Patel waiting outside the house for hours. This angered him resulting in a heated argument between the two on May 30. Patel then poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. She suffered burns to her hands, back, stomach and legs and was admitted to Sion Hospital with 70% burns, said Manoj Patil.

