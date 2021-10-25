Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Dip in number of local train commuters caught without masks in October: Railways
mumbai news

Dip in number of local train commuters caught without masks in October: Railways

In October, 1,395 passengers were fined on the Western Railway (WR) network for travelling by trains without masks, as opposed to 1,606 travellers fined in Sept and 1,816 commuters penalised in Aug
The amount for travelling on a train without a mask is 200. (HT FILE)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 09:04 PM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai

With a rise in the number of passengers travelling on suburban local trains after easing of coronavirus restrictions, the count of citizens travelling without facial masks seems to have decreased on central and western railways.

In October, 1,395 passengers were fined on the Western Railway (WR) network for travelling without masks, as opposed to 1,606 travellers fined in September and 1,816 commuters penalised in August. WR has recovered fines worth 1.64 lakh from people travelling without masks in October.

On the Central Railway (CR) network, 240 passengers were fined in October for travelling without masks and 48,000 was collectively recovered from them. From January to September, 2,342 passengers have been fined on the route for the offence.

“There has been a decline in the number of people found travelling without facial masks. There has also been a dip in those travelling on fake essential workers’ identity cards. We conduct surprise checks on both the railway networks as well inside local train premises,” said a senior railway official.

RELATED STORIES

The Maharashtra government had authorised the Government Railway Police (GRP) to collect fines from passengers travelling onboard local trains and at railway stations without masks.

The fine amount is 200 and is charged on the basis of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) notification on fines to be levied on citizens for not wearing masks and spitting.

Passenger associations are, however, unsure if the number of commuters without masks has declined and have asked the railways to increase checking inside its premises.

“There are images of passengers travelling without facial masks inside local train compartments. The railways and BMC should conduct stringent checks as the number of passengers [without masks] is on the rise,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

As the Maharashtra government eased coronavirus restrictions, schools, colleges and places of worship were allowed to reopen in Mumbai. The city’s suburban railway network also witnessed a rise in the number of passengers.

Both the zonal railways are contemplating on redemption of local train services in 100% capacity. At present, local train services are operational at 95% capacity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
SBI PO recruitment 2021
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP