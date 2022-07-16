Dirty water from dumping ground in Ambernath affecting paddy fields, claim villagers

Most of the paddy fields from Jambhul, Ambivli (Chon) and Vasat villages are affected by the dirty water entering the fields from the nearby dumping ground used by the Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The villagers had complained to AMC earlier this month, asking to divert the water flow from the dumping ground. However, there was no action taken, the villagers claimed.

“The entire dirty water from the dumping ground is entering the paddy fields and accumulates there. The water from the field further flows to Ulhas River too,” said Parikshit Pisal, sarpanch of the Jambhul village who is also a farmer.

The dumping ground is located on the boundary of Jambhul village. Around 100 hectares of farmland is affected due to the dirty water from the dumping ground.

“My entire 2.5 acre farm land is destroyed due to the dirty water. Moreover, the stench is unbearable. The water from the dumping site flows into the nullah and further flows to the paddy fields. We have raised this issue several times but nothing was done,” said Mahesh Airekar, 32, another farmer from Ambivli (Chon) village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The dumping site, which has been used since August last year, is a result of the closure of the dumping site at Ambernath Pipeline Road by the AMC, following the Bombay High Court order. The civic body randomly shifted its dumping activities to this new site at Chikhloli.

The new dumping site is not just affecting the nearby villages but also the high rises located nearby. Residents of the high rises had also complained about the stench and sewage water mixing with borewell water.

“We are tired of complaining about this issue to the civic body. The waste is dumped here without any treatment and the site is open. During monsoon, the entire area stinks,” said Tushar Bhamre, 35, a resident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suresh Patil, assistant municipal commissioner, said, “We have initiated the work of an underground drainage line that will help divert the waste water from the dumping site. The work will be finished in a week. Also, there is a joint project of both Ambernath and Badlapur cities planned for future waste management of these cities together.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON