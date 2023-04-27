Antilia explosives case: No objection to Mane turning approver, says Waze

The dismissed police officer, Sachin Waze, on Wednesday took a U-turn and told the special NIA court that he had no objection to another dismissed officer and his co-accused Sunil Mane’s plea seeking to become an approver in the Antilia explosives scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case. In previous hearings, Waze had raised objection to Mane’s request.

Mane had moved a plea on February 17, saying, “After deeply thinking during my incarceration, I have realised my mistakes. Being a police officer, it was my duty to protect the life of citizens of the country. But unfortunately, and unknowingly, I have committed some mistakes.”

The court on Wednesday asked Waze to file a reply to Mane’s plea. He first asked for some time but later said he would submit the reply after the lunch break. Waze then gave in writing that he had no objection to Mane’s request to turn approver.

Hearing on Mane’s plea will continue on May 9.

Meanwhile, the special court rejected Waze’s plea for home-cooked food based on a report filed by the prison authority. “Upon perusal of a report by the jail authority, it is seen that the prison is providing a balanced diet and therefore, there is no necessity to allow him home-cooked food.”

The court also rejected Waze’s another plea seeking copies of the documents and statements the NIA (National Investigation Agency) had gathered but not submitted before the court. The agency had opposed the petition, saying its probe was still on.