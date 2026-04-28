MUMBAI: The Nalasopara police on Monday booked a doctor and staff members of a hospital for allegedly forging insurance documents to illegally claim financial benefits from insurance companies, exposing what officials suspect could be a large-scale fraud.

Doctor, hospital staff in Nalasopara booked for forging insurance papers, siphoning off lakhs of rupees

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An FIR has been registered against a doctor and staff members of Kiran Hospital in Nalasopara, police said.

According to investigators, hospitals are required to submit authentic medical documents to insurance companies when patients are admitted for treatment so that expenses can be reimbursed. However, in this case, forged patient records and fabricated paperwork were allegedly used to siphon off lakhs of rupees from insurers.

The alleged racket came to light following a tip-off, after which the health department of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation conducted a raid at Pooja Tanishq Apartment in Sadi Compound, Nalasopara East. During the operation, officials recovered a large cache of incriminating material, including forged letterheads of 70 to 80 hospitals, fake IPD (in-patient department) records, and fabricated case files created specifically for insurance claims.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the seized documents, the Achole police station registered a case against four individuals, Dr Anurag Yadav and staff members Ramesh Gupta, Vinita, and Nega. They have been booked under sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonesty), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery), 340(2) (fraudulent or dishonest use of forged documents or electronic records as genuine), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the seized documents, the Achole police station registered a case against four individuals, Dr Anurag Yadav and staff members Ramesh Gupta, Vinita, and Nega. They have been booked under sections 318(4) (cheating and dishonesty), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery), 340(2) (fraudulent or dishonest use of forged documents or electronic records as genuine), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused allegedly obtained patient details and used them to file false insurance claims, defrauding companies of significant sums. Officials are now probing the extent of the fraud and whether more individuals or institutions were involved in the conspiracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused allegedly obtained patient details and used them to file false insurance claims, defrauding companies of significant sums. Officials are now probing the extent of the fraud and whether more individuals or institutions were involved in the conspiracy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are verifying the documents found at the flat and trying to find out how many fake insurance documents of patients were made by the accused,” a police officer from Nalasopara police station said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are verifying the documents found at the flat and trying to find out how many fake insurance documents of patients were made by the accused,” a police officer from Nalasopara police station said. {{/usCountry}}

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