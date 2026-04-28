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Doctor, hospital staff in Nalasopara booked for forging insurance papers, siphoning off lakhs of rupees

Nalasopara police booked a doctor and hospital staff for allegedly forging insurance documents to claim fraudulent benefits, exposing a potential large-scale fraud.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 05:24 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: The Nalasopara police on Monday booked a doctor and staff members of a hospital for allegedly forging insurance documents to illegally claim financial benefits from insurance companies, exposing what officials suspect could be a large-scale fraud.

Doctor, hospital staff in Nalasopara booked for forging insurance papers, siphoning off lakhs of rupees

An FIR has been registered against a doctor and staff members of Kiran Hospital in Nalasopara, police said.

According to investigators, hospitals are required to submit authentic medical documents to insurance companies when patients are admitted for treatment so that expenses can be reimbursed. However, in this case, forged patient records and fabricated paperwork were allegedly used to siphon off lakhs of rupees from insurers.

The alleged racket came to light following a tip-off, after which the health department of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation conducted a raid at Pooja Tanishq Apartment in Sadi Compound, Nalasopara East. During the operation, officials recovered a large cache of incriminating material, including forged letterheads of 70 to 80 hospitals, fake IPD (in-patient department) records, and fabricated case files created specifically for insurance claims.

 
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Home / Cities / Mumbai / Doctor, hospital staff in Nalasopara booked for forging insurance papers, siphoning off lakhs of rupees
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