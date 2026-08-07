MUMBAI: The Bombay high court, in a suo motu case, on Thursday observed that doctors could not resort to a strike, “whatever the situation”, and that patient lives could not be put at risk thus. Following the reprimand, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) called off its state-wide strike against the Maharashtra government’s decision to register homeopathy practitioners with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC).

Mumbai, India - 06, Aug 2025: On the second day KEM Hospital resident doctors under the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) began an indefinite state-wide strike opposing the proposal to grant Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) registration to homeopathy practitioners, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Aug 06, 2026. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

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“There may be a number of reasons but you can’t just resort to a strike,” said the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad. “You are doing this at the cost of patients. If 50 patients die and you finally succeed in your demands, will you be able to bring them back to life? Not one patient should die,” they reiterated, while warning that they could pass an order stopping the wages of the doctors on strike.

The MMC had issued a notification on June 30, permitting homoeopathic doctors to prescribe allopathic medicines after completing the one-year Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP). MARD demanded immediate suspension of the CCMP registration process until a court hearing the issue gave its final verdict.

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{{^usCountry}} During the hearing on Thursday, senior advocate Suresh Kamdar, appearing for the IMA, questioned the government’s policy, saying youngsters studied for years to clear their NEET exams but homeopathy practitioners, just by completing what he dubbed a “six-month course” could practice like MBBS doctors. “How can this be permitted?” he demanded. Kamdar, however, told the court that the strike would be withdrawn immediately. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the hearing on Thursday, senior advocate Suresh Kamdar, appearing for the IMA, questioned the government’s policy, saying youngsters studied for years to clear their NEET exams but homeopathy practitioners, just by completing what he dubbed a “six-month course” could practice like MBBS doctors. “How can this be permitted?” he demanded. Kamdar, however, told the court that the strike would be withdrawn immediately. {{/usCountry}}

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Advocate-general Milind Sathe pointed out that one of the reasons for permitting homeopathy practitioners to register with the MMC was that MBBS doctors usually did not wish to work in rural areas. He urged the court to allow homeopathy practitioners to register with the MMC till the time the separate litigation, which is going on before another bench, was decided.

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The court, however, declined the request, saying it was focusing only on the strike. “We are only concerned about the health and lives of the people of Maharashtra, thus we took suo motu cognisance,” it said.

The court also shut down Dr Atharva Shinde, president of Central MARD, who said the association would continue with its protest without shutting down emergency services. “Suppose I come as a patient and you have shut the OPD. What if I die? You just cannot resort to a strike,” the bench remarked, while appointing senior advocate Vineet Naik and advocate Amogh Singh as amicus curiae to assist the bench in the matter.

The court also requested the amicus to prepare proper pleadings and raise specific grounds against strikes, and posted the matter for further hearing on September 8.