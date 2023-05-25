Dombivali family assaults flying squad checking power theft in bungalow

MUMBAI: A team of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) employees, which went to check electricity theft in a ground plus one bungalow in Dombivali, was attacked by the owners — Thombre family along with unknown people — on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

The incident took place at Khonigaon village in Dombivali when a flying squad of seven to eight MSEDCL employees, along with two policemen, went to Thombre bungalow to check the electricity meter. When they tried to seize the meter, they were assaulted, and stones were pelted on the MSEDCL vehicle.

The accused have been identified as Ranjit Thombre, Maruti Thombre, Haresh Thombre, Baymabai Thombre, Ankita Thombre, Rajin Thombre, Sachin Thombre, Bhagwan Thombre, Sachin Thombre and seven unknown persons.

According to their complaint at Manpada police station, Ranjit was found to have been stealing electricity by tapping the cable linked to the electricity meter. When the MSEDCL employees tried to seize the meter, Thombre called his family members and objected to the action, leading to a heated argument. The then mob abused and assaulted them.

An FIR was lodged under section 353 (assault on public servant to deter him from doing his duty) among other IPC sections and relevant sections Bombay Police Act.

Shekhar Bagde, Senior Police Inspector, Manpada Police Station said, “We are looking for them and nab them very soon”.