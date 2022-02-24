Dombivli MIDC residents wake up to toxic smell, watery eyes

The residents of Khampalpada area of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Dombivli woke up to a toxic smell on Thursday morning. The residents also complained that the nullah water flowing in the area has turned white.

In the past also, the residents had raised similar complaints of nullah water emanating foul smell due to the discharge of chemical effluents by industrial units in the area. On Thursday, the residents complained of irritation in the eyes and suffocation.

“When I work up early morning on Thursday, my eyes were watery and the smell outside was very bad. I left my house to check the cause of bad odour and found the nullah flowing in our area with white coloured water. I couldn’t even stand beside it. I took a round of the area and it was very suffocating everywhere. This continued throughout the morning,” said Kalu Komaskar, a social activist and resident.

“I also informed the industrial association and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) members to check the source of the white colour water in the nullah,” added Komaskar.

Earlier this month, the state industries minister, Subhash Desai, announced that the MIDC had identified 156 factories situated in Dombivli MIDC as “hazardous” and “very hazardous” and decided to shift them to Patalganga MIDC near Karjat in Raigad district.

The decision was taken after considering the safety of the people in the backdrop of accidents in MIDC and loss of lives. The residents have been demanding a shift of the hazardous units.

“Since we heard about the shifting of factories, we are expecting it to be implemented too. This will help the residents breathe good air and have a healthy environment,” said Mahesh Patil, 39, another resident of Dombivli (MIDC).

An officer from MPCB said, “Following the complaint, we visited the spot and are taking up necessary steps to know the cause of the smell in the area. Needful action will be taken as per the findings.”

